One fatally injured in Henry crash
A Clinton woman was fatally injured in a crash at 10:31 a.m. Friday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Frederick D. Carter, 41, of Greenwood, was traveling west on state Route 7 at Golden Drive as Betty J. Bigler, 82, was traveling east on Route 7. Bigler attempted to make a left turn and traveled into the path of Carter’s vehicle.
Bigler was transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
One injured in Henry accident
A Blue Springs woman was injured at 7:50 a.m. Sunday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Olivia M. Moore, 21, of Blue Springs, was traveling north on state Route 13, 564 feet after Bridge A5387, when she lost control of her vehicle due to the ice-covered road. Her vehicle slid into the left lane. Moore overcorrected, rotating the vehicle clockwise. Moore’s vehicle was then struck in the passenger’s side by a vehicle driven by Haley N. Weaver, 37, of Buffalo.
Moore suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by Golden Valley Ambulance.
Woman suffers minor injuries in Henry crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:58 a.m. Sunday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Donald G. Beel, 85, of Wheatland, was traveling north on state Route 13 at Bridge A5458 when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice-covered road. His vehicle traveled off the side of the road and struck a bridge.
Beel’s passenger, Lillian E. Fritz, 93, of Hermitage, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by Golden Valley Ambulance.
Four injured in Johnson accident
Four individuals were injured at 10:50 a.m. Sunday in a single-vehicle accident in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kaylee M. Jackson, 23, of Cole Camp, was driving north on state Route 58, 620 feet south of Spur 58, when she lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the left side of the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.
Jackson and two other passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated on scene. Gerilyn N. Barnett, 66, of Cole Camp, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
The report states Barnett was not wearing a safety device.
One moderately injured in Henry crash
A woman suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Sunday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Betty J. Read, 64, of Calhoun, was driving east on state Route 2 at state Route J when she lost control of her vehicle and crossed the centerline. Her vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Read suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
One injured in Pettis crash
A Warsaw woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11 a.m. Sunday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Connie L. Ryan, 59, of Warsaw, was traveling south on state Route T at Fowler Road when she failed to negotiate a curve and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck the ground and a barbed wire fence before coming to a rest facing east.
Ryan suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Two injured in Henry County accident
Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dakota L. Hankins, 28, of Urich, was driving south on state Route K, one mile north of state Route 18, when he lost control on the icy road. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and struck a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels facing east.
Hankins and his passenger, James L. McIntire, 20, of Urich, both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.