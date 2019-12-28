One seriously injured in Benton crash
Two were injured, one seriously, in a crash at 12:29 p.m. Thursday in Benton County on U.S. Route 65.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Patricia I. Maples, 59, of Warsaw, was traveling north at Marina Road in the right lane. She attempted to make a lefthand turn into the path of another northbound vehicle traveling in the left lane. The left lane vehicle was driven by Stanisla V. Byndyu, 40, of Oregon. Byndyu’s vehicle began to skid and struck Maples’ vehicle.
Maples suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by Life Flight Eagle. Her passenger, Judith M. Williamson, 79, of Warsaw, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by Warsaw-Lincoln Ambulance District.
Two injured in Johnson accident
Two individuals were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:17 p.m. Thursday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Constance L. Siever, 76, of Warrensburg, was driving east on U.S. Route 50 near Blackwater when she fell asleep at the wheel and the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. The vehicle then crossed a county road and traveled down an embankment, struck a tree and overturned.
Siever and her passenger, Alexandrea C. Reyes, 23, of Warrensburg, both suffered minor injuries and were both taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by private party.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
