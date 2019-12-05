Woman injured in Pettis accident
A woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 7:55 a.m. Tuesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jimmie C. Wise, 79, of Sedalia, was driving west on U.S. Route 65 at Radio Hill Road when his vehicle crossed the highway and struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Michelle D. Nelms, 27, of Sedalia. Wise’s vehicle then traveled off the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
Nelms suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
One seriously injured in Johnson accident
A woman was seriously injured in an accident at 5:29 a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Maria G. Graves, 58, of Warrensburg, was driving north on Northeast 501st Road, south of U.S. Route 50, when her vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the road. The vehicle then struck a guardrail and concrete bridge and began to overturn. The vehicle came to rest after striking a fence off the left side of the road.
Graves suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Lifeflight Eagle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
