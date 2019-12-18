Pedestrian injured in Pettis accident
A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle at 8:45 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Steven L. Hughes, 52, of Sedalia, was driving south on Marshall Avenue, south of 16th Street, at a slow speed. His vehicle struck Charlotte L. Jobe, 69, of Sedalia, who was attempting to cross the road. After impact, Jobe rolled into the ditch off the west side of Marshall Avenue while the vehicle came to a controlled stop.
Jobe suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
