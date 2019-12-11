Man arrested in Johnson crash
A man was arrested in Johnson County for driving while intoxicated after being involved in a single-vehicle crash at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Richard A. Kitchen, 57, of Bates City, was traveling west in the 300 block of Northwest U.S. Route 50 when he traveled off the roadway and struck an embankment. His vehicle then overturned and came to rest on its wheels.
Kitchen suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by Johnson County Ambulance District.
According to an MSHP arrest report, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.