One injured after falling out of vehicle
A man was seriously injured at 10:50 a.m. Friday in Moniteau County after he fell out of a moving vehicle and hit a utility pole.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Crystal D. Branch, 40, of Fortuna, was driving eastbound on Moreau Street, 68 feet west of Morgan Street, with Darrell D. King, 32, of Fortuna, hanging out of the driver’s side door. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, causing King to fall out and strike a utility pole. The vehicle then crossed Morgan Street and struck a house.
King suffered serious injuries and was taken to University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by Mid-Mo Ambulance District. Branch suffered minor injuries and was taken to Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Teen injured in single-vehicle crash
A Housonia teen was injured in a crash at 10:50 a.m. Saturday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old was traveling south on state Route K, north of state Route D, when their vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a culvert.
The teen suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by private party.
Six injured in Pettis crash
Six individuals were injured in a crash at 5:38 p.m. Saturday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tiffany R. Jones, 26, of Sedalia, was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 65 at Radio Hill Road when she failed to yield to a vehicle driven by Stephanie A. Chenault, 28, of Sedalia. Jones pulled into the path of Chenault’s vehicle and was struck. Chenault’s vehicle came to a rest in the northbound lane facing south and Jones’ vehicle came to a rest in the southbound lane facing south.
Chenault suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by a private party. Jones suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District. Two of Jones’ passengers, Matthew R. Jones, 27, and a 2-year-old passenger, both of Sedalia, suffered minor injuries. Two other passengers of Jones’, a 4-year-old and 7-year-old, both of Sedalia, suffered moderate injuries. All four passengers were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by PCAD.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
