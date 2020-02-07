One injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday after his vehicle skidded off of the road in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Patrick A. Yost, 42, of Warrensburg, was driving east on state Route YY at Northeast 451 Road when his vehicle skidded off the road and traveled down an embankment into a creek.
Yost suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Concordia Emergency Medical Services.
One injured in Saline crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5:29 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Charity A. Clavey, 39, of Blue Springs, was driving west on U.S. I-70 at mile marker 78 when her vehicle traveled off the road and struck a median cable.
Clavey suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Emergency Medical Services.
Marshall man injured in Saline crash
An individual was injured in a crash at 6:25 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Christopher Bethel, 36, of Marshall, was driving east on 159th Road, one mile west of U.S. Route 65, when his vehicle traveled off the road. Bethel overcorrected and his vehicle returned to the road before it traveled off the road a second time, overturning and coming to a rest on its top.
Bethel suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
