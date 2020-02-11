One arrested in Pettis crash
A man was arrested after a crash at 5:08 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brandon M. Opfer, 25, of La Monte, was driving east on Oak Point Road, two-tenths of a mile east of state Route 127. Opfer was driving on the wrong side of the road and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Gavin T. Elliott, 17, of La Monte.
Opfer’s occupant, a 7-year-old, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Opfer was arrested at 6:08 p.m. for felony driving while intoxicated, failure to drive on the right side of the road and displaying the license plates of another.
Two injured in Sedalia crash
Two people were injured in a crash at 7:45 a.m. Saturday in Sedalia.
According to a Sedalia Police Department report, Sadie R. Greene, of Sedalia, was driving east on U.S. Route 50, just past Air Center Circle, and Ladonna C. Martin, of Otterville, was driving west on the same road, just before Air Center Circle. Greene’s vehicle crossed the centerline into the path of Martin’s vehicle and struck the front end of Martin’s vehicle.
Greene stated she had cleared frost from a small section of their windshield before driving but was unable to see when the sun hit the windshield. Martin saw Greene cross the centerline but was unable to avoid the collision.
Both drivers were transported to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Two injured in Henry crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 2:50 p.m. Friday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Danny W. Suiter, 55, of Arkansas, was turning south onto state Route 7 when he turned into the path of a northbound vehicle driven by Caitlin R. Snethen, 24, of Urich. Urich’s vehicle struck the front of Suiter’s and then traveled off the left side of the road.
Snethen and her passenger, Collin R. Atkinson, 24, of Urich, both suffered minor injuries and were transferred to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.