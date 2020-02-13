Four injured in Johnson crash, one arrested
A woman was arrested and four individuals were injured, one seriously, at 4:26 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Margaret J. Benitez, 27, of Warrensburg, was traveling north on state Route 58, 871 feet north of state Route VV, when a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey E. Brown, 33, of Warrensburg, crossed the center of the road into the eastbound lanes and collided with Benitez’s vehicle.
Brown suffered serious injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District. Benitez and one of his passengers, Krystopher M. Costanzo, 22, of Centerview, both suffered moderate injuries and were taken to WMMC by JCAD. Her other passenger, Nathaniel G. Rodgers, 19, of Warrensburg, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to WMMC.
Benitez was arrested at 7:09 p.m. for driving while intoxicated (drugs) and possession of marijuana.
Man injured in Pettis crash
A Green Ridge man was injured in a crash at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bryan A. McKim, 45, of Green Ridge, was driving west on state Route B at Ragar Road when he lost control of his vehicle due to the weather. His vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
McKim suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by private party.
