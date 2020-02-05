One seriously injured in Benton crash
A woman was seriously injured in a crash at 3:14 p.m. Monday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Vicki L. Pozanc, 59, of Warsaw, was driving east on state Route BB at Allen Road when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Pozanc overcorrected and the vehicle returned to the road. The vehicle then continued off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned, ejecting Pozanc.
Pozanc suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by Life-Flight Eagle.
The report stated Pozanc was not wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
