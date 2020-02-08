One seriously injured in Johnson crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 12:26 p.m. Thursday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Roy W. Vanwinkle, 65, of Warrensburg, was driving south on state Route 13 at Cooper Boulevard when a northbound vehicle driven by Charles B. Strange, 56, of Holden, turned into the path of Vanwinkle’s vehicle. The vehicles collided in the southbound lane.
Vanwinkle suffered serious injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by Johnson County Ambulance District.
One injured in Benton crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 5 p.m. Thursday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sheila M. Carter, 47, of Lincoln, was driving east on state Route TT, west of Singing Bird Lane, when she lost control of her vehicle. Her vehicle then traveled off the road and she overcorrected and it returned to the road. The vehicle slid off the left side of the road and into the ditch.
Carter suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
Two seriously injured in Benton crash
Two women were seriously injured at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a Benton County crash.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tanna R. See, 30, of Warsaw, was driving east on state Route 7 at Forest Ridge Drive when she crossed the centerline and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Beverly M. Schulte, 39, of Clinton.
Both women suffered serious injuries and were taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.