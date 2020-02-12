15-year-old injured in Pettis crash
A 15-year-old was injured in a crash at 3 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Danny L. Tilton, 49, of Sedalia, was driving westbound on U.S. Route 50 at state Route TT when he braked to avoid striking another vehicle stopped ahead. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Tilton’s 15-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Juvenile seriously injured in Benton crash
A 16-year-old was seriously injured in a crash at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old, of Cole Camp, was driving southbound on state Route F, a half-mile south of Chat Avenue, when the vehicle traveled off the road. The driver then overcorrected and the vehicle slid off the side of the road and came to a rest on its top.
The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by Life Flight Eagle.
The report states the driver was not wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
