Sedalia man injured in Saline crash
A Sedalia man was injured after falling asleep at the wheel at 2:08 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dalton P. Christian, 25, was driving northbound on U.S. Route 65, south of 195th Road, when he fell asleep, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road. The vehicle then struck a ditch, went airborne, struck an address sign, struck the ground, overturned, and struck a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest on its wheels, partially blocking the right lane, and facing south.
Christian suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Emergency Medical Services.
The report stated Christian was wearing a safety device.
One injured in Henry crash
A man was injured in a crash on an ice-covered bridge at 5:56 p.m. Tuesday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Daniella L. Mason, 38, of Clinton, was driving west on state Route C on Barker Bridge, which was covered in ice. The rear of the vehicle began to slide and Mason overcorrected, causing the vehicle to slide in the other direction and cross the center of the road. The vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road and the front of the vehicle struck a guardrail face.
Mason’s passenger, Clyde L. Zabriskie, 63, of Clinton, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services.
One injured in Saline crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday in Saline County on the snow-covered roadway of state Route 240.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Linda S. Heather, 60, of Slater, was driving eastbound on state Route 240, east of Marigold Avenue, when her vehicle began to slide, causing Heather to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.
Heather suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by ambulance.
Woman injured in Morgan crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Elvis B. Fuentes, 40, of Gravois Mills, was driving north on state Route 135, one mile north of Cup Tree Road, when his vehicle slid on the snow-covered roadway. The vehicle then crossed the center line and struck another southbound vehicle driven by Andrew J. Russo, 33, of Gravois Mills.
Russo’s passenger, Meghan J. Farr, 32, of Gravois Mills, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
One injured in Morgan crash
A man was injured in a crash at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday after his vehicle slid off of Brendle Boulevard in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Michael S. Marinesi, 24, of Texas, was driving west on Brendle Boulevard at Sioux Lane when his vehicle slid off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.
Marinesi suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.