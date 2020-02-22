Two injured in Johnson crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mike T. Onika, 22, of Bates City, was traveling south on state Route Z and attempted to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 50 in front of a vehicle driven by Melissa E. Kesterson-Cole, 43, of Holden. Kesterson-Cole’s vehicle struck the left side of Onika’s vehicle.
Onika suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital by a private party. Kesterson-Cole also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence by Johnson County Ambulance District.
One injured in Moniteau crash
A man was injured in a crash at 12:37 p.m. Thursday in Moniteau County when a vehicle yielding to law enforcement was struck.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Scott A. Axtell, 50, of Fortuna, was southbound on state Route B at the north Tipton city limits and was yielding to the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Department. Another southbound vehicle driven by Sean M. Smith, 40, of Kansas City, traveled off the right side of the road, striking Axtell’s vehicle.
Smith suffered minor injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by Mid-Mo Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
