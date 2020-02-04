One injured in two-vehicle Benton crash
A woman was injured at 12:02 a.m. Saturday in a crash in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jesse D. Stantorf, 22, of Warsaw, was driving west on state Route MM, west of Clearwater Road, when his vehicle traveled off the road. Stantorf overcorrected and the vehicle traveled back onto the road, striking another vehicle driven by Lenard O. Allen, 45, of Warsaw.
Stantorf’s passenger, Alexus M. Blackford, 18, of Warsaw, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by Warsaw Lincoln Ambulance District.
One injured in Pettis crash
A man was injured at 8:32 p.m. Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shaye A. Verburgt, 18, of Warsaw, was driving south on state Route T, just north of Menefee Road, when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a culvert, and overturned.
Verburgt suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
One injured in single-vehicle crash
A man was injured in a crash at 2:18 p.m. Sunday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Henry W. Humme, 78, of Versailles, was stopped in traffic on eastbound state Route 52, approximately 150 feet west of Church Road, waiting to make a left turn. According to the report, another eastbound driver, Jeffrey D. Vanpelt, 24, of Barnett, was inattentive and struck the rear of Humme’s vehicle.
Vanpelt suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
