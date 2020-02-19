One injured in Henry crash
A man was moderately injured in a crash at 11:45 a.m. Friday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Nelson A. Garman, 28, of Windsor, was driving east on state Route 2 at state Route CC when his vehicle traveled off the road, struck a tree, overturned and came to a rest off the road.
Garman suffered moderate injuries and was taken for medical attention by private vehicle.
One arrested in Morgan crash
An individual was arrested in connection to a crash at 4:27 a.m. Sunday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dakota L. Eden, 21, of Cole Camp, was driving south on state Route 135, north of Raindrop Drive, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a sign and utility pole before overturning.
Eden suffered moderate injuries and his passenger, Kayla A. Banks, 19, of Moreau, suffered minor injuries. They were both taken by Mid-Mo Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Eden was arrested at 5:42 a.m. for driving while intoxicated, operating in a careless and imprudent manner, and no seatbelt.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.