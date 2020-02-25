One injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in a crash at 1:25 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Wendell M. Kimberlin, 55, of Deepwater, was driving south on state Route WW, north of Southeast 1300 Road, when he began to make a right turn. Another southbound vehicle driven by Joshua E. Barrett, 19, of Clinton, overtook and struck the rear of Kimberlin’s vehicle.
Barrett suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by personal vehicle.
One injured in Saline crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 4:30 p.m. Friday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Justin M. Ayer, 31, of Marshall, was driving south on state Route 127, before 150th Road, when he lost control of his vehicle due to an equipment failure. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a sign.
Ayer suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Sweet Springs Emergency Medical Services.
Two injured in Morgan crash
Two women were injured in a crash at 7:20 p.m. Friday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Duncan W. Jeffress, 24, of Otterville, was driving east on U.S. Route 50 when he stopped to make a left turn. Another eastbound vehicle driven by Joshua L. Barnes, 22, of Buckner, struck the rear of Jeffress’ vehicle.
Two of Barnes’ passengers suffered injuries. Abigail E. Mask, 21, of Jefferson City, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center. Ashley N. Walters, 22, of Warrensburg, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by ambulance.
Five injured in Pettis crash
Five individuals were injured, two seriously, in a crash at 9:45 a.m. Sunday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Debra S. Perkins, 60, of Marshall, was driving north on U.S. Route 65. Vera G. Yatskivskaya, 45, of Hughesville, was westbound on state Route J and attempted to cross U.S. Route 65. Perkins’ vehicle struck Yatskivskaya’s.
Perkins suffered minor injuries and her 16-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries. They were both taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis Ambulance District. Yatskivskaya and her 8-year-old passenger both suffered serious injuries and were taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by PCAD. Her 14-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and will seek their own treatment.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.