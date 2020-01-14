Three injured in Saline crash
Three Sedalians were injured in a crash at 6:40 p.m. Saturday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, identified by MSHP as “Billy A. Billy,” 34, of Sedalia, was driving south on U.S. Route 65, north of Country Road 118, and was overtaking another vehicle when his vehicle began to skid. The vehicle then traveled off the road, overturned, and struck a ditch.
Passengers Aireen Naich, 27, and two juvenile passengers, all of Sedalia, all suffered minor injuries and were taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Ambulance District.
One injured in Pettis crash
A woman was moderately injured in a crash at 8:20 a.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Wyatt D. Lakemper, 21, of Hughesville, was driving southbound on U.S. Route 65 at state Route 765 when he entered an intersection. His vehicle was then struck in the rear by a vehicle driven by Tina L. Andrews, 39, of Greenwood.
Andrews suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
