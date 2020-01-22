One seriously injured in Morgan accident
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 1:16 p.m. Monday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Mitchell L. Gresham, 60, of Osage Beach, was driving west on state Route 52, one mile west of Cherry Road, when his vehicle struck the rear of another westbound vehicle driven by Twila M. Garber, 83, of Versailles. Gresham’s vehicle continued to slide across the highway and traveled off the right side of the road before striking a utility pole.
Gresham suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by ambulance.
Two injured in Pettis County crash
Two people were injured, one seriously, in a single-vehicle crash at 6:57 p.m. Monday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Eric D. Luetjen, 20, of Sedalia, was driving north on New York Avenue, south of 28th Street, when his vehicle slid on the snow-covered road. The vehicle traveled off the road, struck a fence and a large rock. The vehicle then overturned and a passenger was partially ejected.
Luetjen suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene. His passenger, Brianna N. Atkinson, 21, of Sedalia, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by Air Emergency Medical Services.
The report states neither were wearing a safety device.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
