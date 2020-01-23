Two injured in Johnson County crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash on the ice-covered roadway of U.S. Route 50 at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alan D. Daniels, 58, of Knob Noster, was driving west on U.S. Route 50, west of state Route 131, when he lost control on the ice-covered road and slid off the left side. His vehicle then slid into the median, into the eastbound lanes and struck another eastbound vehicle driven by Sandra D. Haught, 65, of Holden, head on.
Daniels suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment on scene. Haught suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Johnson County Ambulance District.
One injured in single-vehicle crash
A woman was injured in a Johnson County crash at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Punipuao Lea’ana, 30, of Warrensburg, was driving east on U.S. Route 50, 337 feet east of Northwest 1501 Road, when Lea’ana attempted to change lanes on the ice-covered road. Her vehicle then slid off the right side of the road and struck an embankment.
Lea’ana suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance.
One injured in crash on snow-covered roadway
A man was injured in a crash at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday after losing control of his vehicle on the snow-covered road in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jonathon R. Kuntz, 27, of Brunswick, was driving north on state Route 41, north of state Route F, when he lost control of his vehicle on the snow-covered road. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. It then overturned several times before coming to a rest.
Kuntz suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Emergency Medical Services.
Man injured in Morgan County crash
An 18-year-old man was injured in a crash at 7:37 a.m. Thursday on state Route 135.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Trevor D. McCollum, 18, of Stover, was driving north on state Route 135 at Warren Road when his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, struck a tree, overturned and came to rest on its driver’s side.
McCollum suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by personal conveyance.
Marshall man injured in Saline County crash
A Marshall man was seriously injured in a crash at 8:13 a.m. Thursday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brad M. Doiron, 38, of Marshall, was driving north on state Route 41, north of state Route E, when his vehicle began to slide causing Doiron to lose control. The vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and then returned to the road. Doiron overcorrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the road. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest facing east.
Doiron suffered serious injuries and was taken to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia by Saline County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
