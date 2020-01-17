Sedalia woman injured in Pettis crash
A Sedalia woman was injured after her vehicle traveled off the road at 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Engineer Avenue.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Lindsay A. Willis, 30, was driving north on Engineer Avenue at Reine Avenue when her vehicle traveled off the north side of the road into a field and struck several trees before coming to rest.
Willis suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Two injured in Henry County crash
Two individuals were injured, one seriously, in a crash at 9:38 a.m. Thursday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shelley K. Jones, 55, of Deepwater, was traveling south on state Route 13 when she attempted to turn east on to state Route Z. Her vehicle traveled into the path of a northbound vehicle on state Route 13 driven by Baili E. Perkins, 23, of Kansas.
Perkins’ vehicle struck the right side of Jones’ and both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road and came to rest in the grass.
Perkins suffered minor injuries and was taken to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton by Golden Valley Ambulance. Jones suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Life Flight.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
