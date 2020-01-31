Three juveniles injured in Johnson crash
Three juveniles were injured in a crash at 3:49 p.m. Thursday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old, of Holden, was driving north on Southwest 131 Road when he began slowing for another vehicle making a turn. Another northbound vehicle driven by Allen R. Parks, 67, of Holden, began slowing as well and struck the juvenile’s vehicle.
Nine- and 12-year-old occupants of the juvenile’s vehicle, both of Holden, suffered minor injuries and were picked up from the scene. The 16-year-old driver also suffered minor injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s East Hospital by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
