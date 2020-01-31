One injured in Johnson County crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 7:10 a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Keisha J. Lewis, 36, of Centerview, was driving north on state Route 58, north of County Road Northwest 200, when the vehicle traveled off the road and struck a ditch.
Lewis suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by private vehicle.
Two injured in Johnson crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joshua M. Butler, 31, of Higginsville, was driving south on state Route W when he pulled onto eastbound U.S. Route 50 into the path of another vehicle driven by Jamale V. Wilcox, 42, of Warrensburg. The two vehicles collided and Wilcox’s vehicle slid off the road, struck a traffic sign, and came to rest partially emerged in a ditch full of water.
Butler suffered minor injuries and refused treatment on scene. Wilcox suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
