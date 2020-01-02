One arrested in New Year's Day crash
A Nelson man was arrested in connection to a single-vehicle crash at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kenneth D. Nease, 27, of Nelson, was driving north on state Route AA at Orchid Avenue when he failed to stop at an intersection. His vehicle then traveled off the north side of the road and struck a ditch.
Nease suffered minor injuries and was treated and released for confinement at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall.
Nease was arrested at 1:39 a.m. for driving while intoxicated.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
