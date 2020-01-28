One killed in Benton crash
A woman was fatally injured in a crash at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Andralee A. Taylor, 32, of Blue Springs, was driving northbound on U.S. Route 65, one mile north of state Route MM, when she overtook another vehicle and swerved to avoid a head-on collision with oncoming traffic. Taylor lost control of the vehicle, causing it to travel off the right side of the road, strike an embankment, overturn, and impact a tree before coming to a rest on its top.
Taylor was pronounced on scene by the Benton County Coroner.
One injured in Benton crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:10 a.m. Sunday in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Laura A. Johnson, 40, of Marshall, was driving west on state Route BB, just west of Hidden Valley Road, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a large rock.
Johnson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
One arrested in Johnson crash
A woman was arrested in a crash at 11:55 p.m. Sunday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Tamala V. Fagundes, 40, of Warrensburg, was driving south on Pertle Springs Road, south of Hale Lake Road, when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a tree. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest in a ditch on its wheels.
Fagundes suffered serious injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. She was arrested at 1:25 a.m. Monday for driving while intoxicated and a stop sign violation.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
