Rear-end collision leaves one injured
A woman was hurt in a two-vehicle collision at 8:29 a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
Morgan B. Van Meter, 20, of Chilhowee, was southbound on state Route 13 when Louis A. Treece, 36, of Warrensburg, slowed for traffic in front of her a half mile south of 1000th Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
Van Meter struck the rear of Treece’s vehicle and traveled off the west side of the roadway, where she came to a rest in a ditch. Treece came to a rest in a field.
Van Meter wasn’t wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. The Johnson County Ambulance District took her to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Treece was uninjured in the collision.
Boy hurt while striking car
A boy was injured as he struck a vehicle while riding his bicycle Wednesday in Morgan County.
Ian Zimmerman, 6, made a left turn into a northbound car on state Route 7 at Rockafeller Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. He wasn’t wearing a helmet when he struck the passenger-side mirror of the vehicle.
Zimmerman suffered moderate injuries and went with the Mid-MO Ambulance District to St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.