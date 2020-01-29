One injured in Johnson crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7 a.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Natalie M. Beasley, 26, of Leeton, was driving north on state Route PP near Southeast 251 Road when Beasley failed to notice a stop sign. Her vehicle traveled through an intersection and struck a ditch.
Beasley suffered moderate injuries and was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
One injured in Saline crash
A man suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash at 5:25 a.m. Monday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James M. Viles, 50, of Marshall, was driving north on U.S. Route 65 at state Route H when his vehicle traveled off the road and struck a ditch.
Viles was transported to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
