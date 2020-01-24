Two injured on snow-covered roadway
Two individuals were injured at 7:17 a.m. Friday on snow-covered state Route 13 in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Shari A. Bigler, 27, of Lowry City, was driving northbound on state Route 13 at Northwest 550th Road when she lost control of her vehicle on the snow-covered road and slid into the path of another vehicle driven by Regina M. Uptegrove, 48, of Leeton.
Uptegrove suffered minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle. Bigler suffered moderate injuries and was taken by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services to Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.