Two Sedalians injured in Pettis County crash
Two Sedalians were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:35 p.m. Thursday in Pettis County
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jesus Rubio, 20, was driving west on Askew Road, east of state Route 127 when Rubio failed to negotiate a curve to the left. His vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Rubio suffered minor injuries and his juvenile passenger suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Pettis County Ambulance District.
One arrested in Morgan County crash
A woman was injured and arrested after a single-vehicle crash at 9:20 p.m. Thursday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alethea J. Johnson, 54, of Rocky Mount, was driving north on state Route W at Brendel Boulevard when her vehicle traveled off the road. Her vehicle then struck an embankment and a concrete retaining wall.
Johnson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
Johnson was arrested at 10:11 p.m. for driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving, no seat belt, and failure to display valid plates.
One injured in crash on ice-covered road
A woman was injured at 11:20 a.m. Friday after sliding on ice-covered U.S. Route 65 in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Elizabeth G. Glisson, 18, of Marshall, was driving south on U.S. Route 65, one mile north of state Route H, when she lost control on the ice-covered road and her vehicle slid off the left side of the road. The vehicle traveled into the median and overturned before coming to a rest on its top.
Glisson suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Ambulance District.
One injured after sliding on Saline County road
A man suffered minor injuries from a single-vehicle crash at 11:26 a.m. in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, T.J. Livermore, 29, of Salisbury, was driving west on state Route 240, east of 295th Road, when his vehicle began to slide, causing Livermore to lose control. His vehicle crossed the center of the road, traveled off the left side of the road, and came to a rest in a grass gore.
Livermore was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Slater Emergency Medical Services.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
