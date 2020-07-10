Two injured in Morgan crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Deloyce G. Fipps, 52, of Versailles, was driving east on state Route J at state Route 5 when she attempted to negotiate a left turn in front of a southbound vehicle driven by George W. Roemer, 87, of Sunrise Beach. Both vehicles struck in the northbound lane.
Fipps suffered moderate injuries and Roemer suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Missouri Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
