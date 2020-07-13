One injured in Saline crash
A man was injured in a crash at 3:24 p.m. Thursday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Wilbert A. Schlesselman, 93, of Concordia, was driving on state Route YY when he attempted to turn west onto South Outer Road and his vehicle’s steering and brake systems stopped working. Schlesselman lost control of his vehicle and it traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch.
Schlesselman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by the Sweet Springs Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.