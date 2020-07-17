One injured in Johnson crash
A man was injured in a crash at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Robert O. Wright, 50, of Holden, was driving west in the 500 block of Southwest state Route 58 when he swerved to avoid an animal in the road. His vehicle then traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
Wright suffered moderate injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
