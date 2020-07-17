Two injured in Johnson crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 2 p.m. Thursday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jesse L. Hopper, 38, of Iona, was driving westbound on U.S. Route 50, east of State Street, in the left lane when a westbound vehicle came into the left lane from the right. Hopper attempted to avoid a collision. His vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and overturned. Hopper then overcorrected his vehicle traveling back on the roadway before coming to a rest on the left side of the road.
Hopper was seriously injured and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Life Flight Eagle. His passenger Jesse E. Delaney, 38, of Kansas City, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
