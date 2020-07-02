One injured in Johnson crash
A man was seriously injured in a crash at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joseph L. Specker, 34, of Odessa, was driving north in the 900 block of Northwest state Route M when he crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Pointsetta T. Bunyar, 22, of Oak Grove.
Specker suffered serious injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
