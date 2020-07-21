One killed in Saline crash
A man was killed in a crash at 9:44 p.m. Friday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Phillip D. Hill, 47, of Marshall, was driving a motorcycle northbound on state Route M, 300 feet north of 340th Trail, when he attempted to negotiate a curve and his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. His vehicle then traveled down a grass embankment and became airborne where Hill was ejected. The vehicle then impacted the ground and began overturning before coming to rest against a tree.
Hill was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by Air Evac and was pronounced dead at 11:30 a.m.
One injured in Saline crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Loretta L. Jones, 49, of Kansas City, was driving westbound on U.S. Route 70, just east of the 66 mile marker, when her vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree.
Jones suffered minor injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence by emergency medical services.
One injured in Pettis crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 5:55 p.m. Sunday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kurstin E. Wilkerson, 22, of Sedalia, was driving south on U.S. Route 65, north of state Route 52, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, began skidding, struck an embankment and became airborne, striking several small trees.
Wilkerson suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.
Three injured in Henry crash
Three individuals were injured in a crash at 6 p.m. Sunday in Henry County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old was driving south on state Route 7 at Northwest 800 Road when her vehicle hydroplaned and traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The 16-year-old suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City by Garden City Emergency Medical Services. A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old passenger both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City by Golden Valley Emergency Medical Services.
Teen injured in Saline crash
A 16-year-old was injured in a crash at 1:50 a.m. Monday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 16-year-old was driving west on U.S. Route 70 at mile marker 86.2 when their vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, returned to the roadway, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and struck a ditch and several trees before coming to a rest.
The driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
