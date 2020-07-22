Two injured in Pettis crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Gregory M. Wagenknecht, 27, of Cole Camp, was driving south on state Route U, south of Anderson Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Wagenknecht overcorrected and his vehicle traveled across the center of the road and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Kurt A. Borgmeyer.
Wagenknecht suffered minor injuries and refused treatment on scene. Borgmeyer also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.