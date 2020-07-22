Two injured in Johnson crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alyssa L. Ralston, 31, of Holden, was driving east in the 1500 block of Southwest state Route 58 when her vehicle began skidding on the wet roadway. Her vehicle then traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.
Her 3-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City by a family member. Ralston suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Johnson County Ambulance District.
One seriously injured in Johnson crash
A teenager was seriously injured in a crash at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jacob R. Palmer, 17, of Warrensburg, was driving east on U.S. Route 50, 1,198 feet west of County Road Northwest 671, at an excessive speed. His vehicle hydroplaned on the wet roadway and traveled off the right side of the road. His vehicle then overturned and struck several trees and Palmer was completely ejected.
Palmer suffered serious injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
