One arrested in Morgan crash
A woman was arrested in a crash at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Melinda A. Covey, 42, of Versailles, was driving east on Webb Road, 1 mile east of Locust Road, when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a guide wire, post and tree stump before overturning.
Covey and her passenger, Vanessa M. Johnson, 36, of Versailles, both suffered minor injuries and were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Missouri Ambulance District.
Covey was arrested at 2:27 p.m. for driving while intoxicated.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
