Three injured in three-vehicle Johnson crash
Three individuals were injured in a crash at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Madison L. Ayscue, 19, of Knob Noster, was traveling west on state Route 13 at U.S. Route 50 when she attempted to make a left-hand turn and was struck by a northbound vehicle driven by Chari L. Fisher, 50, of Higginsville. This caused Ayscue’s vehicle to strike another westbound vehicle driven by Joshua M. Shire, 42, of Knob Noster.
Ayscue suffered serious injuries and was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital by Life Flight. Her passenger, Ethan Ayscue, 18, of Knob Noster, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Centerpoint Hospital in Independence. Fisher suffered minor injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.