Two injured in Johnson crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Paul F. Wilbern, 56, of La Monte, was driving west on U.S. Route 50, 594 feet west of state Route FF, when his vehicle overtook another westbound vehicle driven by Kathleen I. Frazon, 61, of La Monte, and struck its rear end. Both vehicles traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
Wilbern suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District. Frazon suffered serious injuries and was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by JCAD.
Sedalia woman killed in Morgan crash
A Sedalia woman was killed in a crash at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Rose M. Ledbetter, 63, of Sedalia, was driving west on U.S. Route 50, approximately 1,409 feet west of Lewis Drive, when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Ledbetter overcorrected and the vehicle overturned, ejecting her.
Ledbetter was pronounced dead at the scene by Morgan County Coroner Dr. Maynard Jones.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.