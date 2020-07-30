One injured in Saline crash
A woman was injured in a crash at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Alexis L. Grapes, 17, of Sweet Springs, was driving west on I-70, west of the 68.4-mile marker, when an unknown vehicle passed and sprayed water on her windshield, obstructing her view. Her vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and came to a rest on the road facing west.
Grapes suffered minor injuries and was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Sweet Springs Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
