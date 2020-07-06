Three injured in Benton crash
Three individuals were injured in a crash at 5:25 p.m. Friday on state Route 7 in Benton County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Trevor L. Allen, 19, of Springfield, was driving northbound on state Route 7, at U.S. Route 65, when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway to avoid a turning vehicle. Allen’s vehicle struck the barriers, coming to rest on the right side of the road.
Allen and his passenger Jayden S. Eielby, 18, of Marshfield suffered minor injuries. Another passenger, Carlee M. Hayes, 18, of Sedalia, suffered moderate injuries. All three were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by emergency medical services.
Four injured and one arrested in three vehicle crash
Four individuals were injured in a crash at 7:35 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Route 65 in Pettis County with one individual being arrested in relation to the crash.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol Report, Katie L. Goodson, 19, of Sedalia, was driving south on U.S. Route 65 at state Route H when she failed to stop for a red light and struck another southbound vehicle driven by Timothy S. Kranz, 53, of Lincoln. Kranz’s vehicle then struck a westbound vehicle driven by Jerry L. Hoehns, 73, of Sedalia.
Goodson suffered moderate injuries and two of her passengers, Jacob D. Haulcy, 25, and Samuel J. Perez, 26, both of Sedalia, both suffered minor injuries. Kranz suffered moderate injuries as well. All four were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Goodson was arrested at 11:10 a.m. for driving while intoxicated and failing to stop at a stop light.
Peres was arrested at 9:46 a.m. for a felony warrant out of Decatur County in Indiana for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Two injured in Pettis crash
Two women were injured in a crash at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of South New York Avenue in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kelsey J. Fisher, 24, of Tennessee, was driving a 2019 Honda UTV on private property in the 3000 block of South New York Avenue when she overcorrected causing the UTV to overturn and eject the passenger.
Fisher suffered moderate injuries and her passenger Alexdenrea M. Fisher, 22, of Indiana, suffered moderate injuries. Both were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center.
One killed in Johnson crash
A man was killed and a female was injured in a crash at 7:50 p.m. Sunday on state Route OO in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Bryan H. Sanders, 53, of Odessa, was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson eastbound on state Route OO at Northwest 521st Road, when his vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck a fence and several trees and ejected Sanders and the passenger. Sanders suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:57 p.m. at Western Missouri Medical Center.
His passenger Annisa M. Sanders, 49, of Odessa, suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Truman Medical Center by a private vehicle.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
