Two seriously injured in Johnson crash
Two individuals suffered serious injuries in a crash at 5:50 a.m. Monday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Timothy L. Harris, 38, of Knob Noster, was driving north on state Route 13, three-tenths of a mile north of Southeast 650th Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole and overturned.
Harris and his passenger, Tracy N. Green, 28, of Deepwater, both suffered serious injuries. Green was taken to Research Medical Center in Kansas City and Harris was taken to Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.
The report states that neither were wearing a safety device.
Two injured in Morgan crash
Two men were injured in a crash at 9:50 p.m. Monday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam G. Guinn, 22, of Versailles, was driving north on state Route J, 37 feet south of Tierra Lane, when he attempted to pass another motorist. Guinn overcorrected and his vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and struck several trees.
Guinn suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by Mid-Mo Ambulance District. His passenger, Cory A. Weicken, 22, of Versailles, suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital in Columbia by MU Air Care.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
