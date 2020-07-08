Two injured in Johnson crash
Two individuals were injured in a crash at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday in Johnson County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joyce E. Westerhold, 90, of Centerview, was driving south on state Route 58 at Southwest 100th Road and was stopped in the roadway to turn when another southbound vehicle driven by Mae D. Kilmer, 67, of Chilhowee, struck the rear of Westerhold’s vehicle after becoming distracted.
Kilmer suffered minor injuries and refused treatment on scene. Westerhold suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
