One killed in Johnson crash
A man was killed in a Johnson County crash at 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Damon Pemberton, 20, of Holden, was driving south on County Road Southwest 1821, south of County Road Southwest 275. Pemberton encountered another vehicle driven by Jesse A. Murphy, 24, of Kingsville, headed north on the same road. The two vehicles struck head-on.
Pemberton and his passenger, Solomon C. Tevis, 20, of Holden, suffered moderate injuries and were transported to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Johnson County Ambulance District.
Murphy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
