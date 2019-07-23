Three seriously injured in Morgan crash
Three people were seriously injured in a crash at 11:30 p.m. July 19 in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Samantha L. Williams, 20, of Versailles, was driving an all-terrain vehicle on Victoria Road, a half mile west of state Route 135 when she failed to negotiate a right curve. The vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, ejecting all occupants.
Williams and her passengers, Sarah M. Komrska, 17, of Stover, and Jordon L. Burgess, 20, of Versailles, were all seriously injured. Burgess was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by ambulance. Komrska and Williams were taken to University Hospital in Columbia by air ambulance.
The report states none of the occupants were wearing safety devices.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.