One seriously injured in Johnson accident
A Holden woman was seriously injured in a crash at 12:10 a.m. Friday.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Julie L. Flaspohler, 43, of Holden, was driving northbound on state Route 131 when her vehicle crossed the center line and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Her vehicle struck a ditch, overturned and ejected Flaspohler.
Flaspohler suffered serious injuries and was transported to Research Medical Center in Kansas City by Life Flight Eagle Air Ambulance.
The report states Flaspohler was not wearing a seat belt.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
