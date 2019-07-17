Man arrested for DWI after Morgan County crash
A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after a crash at 11:33 p.m. Monday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jerry S. Daniel, 78, of Camdenton, was traveling eastbound on state Route 52, one-tenth of a mile west of Barnett, when he traveled off the right side of the roadway and his vehicle struck a sign and a culvert.
Daniel was arrested for driving while intoxicated and careless and imprudent driving resulting in an accident. He suffered serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
