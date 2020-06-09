Two injured in Pettis crash
Two were injured in a crash at 7:21 a.m. Tuesday in Pettis County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Joylynn D. Allard, 28, of Carrollton, was driving south on U.S. Route 65, south of John Road, when her vehicle hydroplaned and traveled off the right side of the road, striking an embankment and overturning.
Joylynn and her 6-year-old passenger both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center by Pettis County Ambulance District.
Three injured in Morgan crash
Three individuals were injured in a crash at 11:25 a.m. Monday in Morgan County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Gerald W. Hogenmiller, 66, of St. Louis, was driving north on state Route AA, a half-mile south of Carriage Road, when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. Hogenmiller overcorrected, causing the vehicle to skid off the left side of the road and overturn.
Hogenmiller’s passengers Mary Rose L. Hogenmiller, 20, and Gail M. Hogenmiller, 68, both of St. Louis, both suffered moderate injuries, and Alex J. Hogenmiller, 26, of St. Louis, suffered minor injuries. All three were taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach by ambulance.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
