Three injured in Saline crash
Three individuals were injured in a crash at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old was attempting to turn southbound onto state Route 41 at Bluebird Trail but their vision was obstructed. The juvenile did not see a northbound vehicle driven by Hector O. Tobar Sandoval, 51, of Marshall, and the juvenile entered in front of him, causing Tobar Sandoval’s vehicle to hit the juvenile’s.
Tobar Sandoval and his 6-year-old passenger both suffered minor injuries. His other passenger, Vanea M. Martinez, 36, of Marshall, suffered moderate injuries. All three were taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall by Saline County Ambulance District.
Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.
